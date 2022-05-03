ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man convicted of rape has pled guilty to downloading dozens of images and videos of child pornography over the course of more than a year, according to a U.S. District Court.

Leroy Reed, 53, pled guilty on May 3, 2022 to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman of the Northern District of New York, Reed confessed that from February 2020 to March 2021, he used a computer to download child porn over the internet using peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Law enforcement later found 55 images and 94 videos of child pornography in his home.

Reed faces a potential sentence of 15 to 60 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 20, 2022. He will also face a term of supervised release of between five years to life.

Reed is a registered sex offender convicted of raping a child 20 years ago. The announcement and the NYS Sex Offender Registry said that Reed was convicted of 1st-degree Rape in 2002 when he violently sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

He was previously arrested on the child porn charges in April 2021.