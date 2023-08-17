ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are looking for information regarding a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

On Aug. 16, around 4:30 p.m., Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of West Buffalo Street and North Geneva Street in Ithaca.

Upon arrival to the scene, one witness reported seeing a black male riding in a white vehicle westbound on West Buffalo Street. He then shot a single round out of the open window of the vehicle at another unidentified subject standing on the sidewalk near the intersection. The vehicle then reportedly continued southbound on North Geneva Street.

A second witness reported hearing gunfire and then observed a black sedan driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers searched the intersection and surrounding areas of the reported shooting but were unsuccessful in locating any physical evidence associated with the incident. There are also no known victims in the incident at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by one of the following means: