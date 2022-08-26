ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave at approximately 1:15 a.m.

According to IPD, a passenger later identified as Rice fired multiple rounds out of the sunroof of the vehicle and the driver attempted to flee the scene. After a brief pursuit, IPD said that the vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place. According to IPD, a loaded handgun and spent casings were recovered after the vehicle came to a stop.

Rice was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $1,000 cash and $2,000 bond bail.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police in the arrest.

Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via

the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips