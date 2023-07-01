ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A burglary in Ithaca last night led to the arrest of one woman.

Kaitlin Smith, 40, of Ithaca, was arrested after police were called to a burglary in progress just after 10 p.m. on June 30. Police say a Washington Street resident arrived home and found Smith inside his home. Smith was actively stealing items and trashing the house. The victim chased Smith out of his home and was in the process of detaining Smith when officers from the Ithaca Police Department arrived. The victim did not know Smith.

Smith has been charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. This charge carries a minimum sentence of 3.5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Smith was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail.

Anyone that witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods below: