ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested after police say she stole a TV during an early morning home invasion.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Moreen Robertson, 42, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after police found her with a stolen TV in her car. Police were investigating a different burglary when they found her.

At about 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a Bryant Avenue home for a burglary in progress. The residents heard someone in their home and woke up, but the person was gone by the time the police arrived. About 30 minutes later, officers were canvassing the area and saw Robertson on Catherine Street with a large TV sticking out of the back seat of her car. Police say Robertson took the TV from a Catherine Street home.

Robertson was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Her charges were read in the Ithaca City Court before she was taken to the Tompkins County Jail. Robertson is currently being held at the jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

The investigation into these burglaries is still ongoing, and the Ithaca Police Department is asking the public to contact them via one of the methods below if they have any information. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so.