ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested after the police investigated a stabbing that occurred on South Fulton Street last month.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Natasha Padron-Martinez, 36, was arrested on Nov. 9. Police say she stabbed a woman with a knife on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 27, after an argument. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to a regional trauma center via helicopter for further treatment.

The victim identified Padron-Martinez when police spoke to her after the stabbing. The Ithaca Police Department arrested Padron-Martinez after an investigation.

Padron-Martinez was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. Her charges were read at the Ithaca City Court, and she was taken to the Tompkins County Jail.