ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership.

According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora Street and E. Court Street.

Linderberry was pulled over for simple traffic violations at the time, according to officers, Linderberry falsely identified herself initially, and it was later discovered she had a suspended New York State Driver’s License.

Police say after further investigation, the vehicle was found to have been stolen from a local automotive dealer in Ithaca.

In addition, officers had discovered a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine on Linderberry.

Police say she was found to have an active Tompkins County Court Bench Warrant for Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree as well.

Linderberry was charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony

False Personation, Class B Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, a Misdemeanor



Linderberry was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $1,500 bail.