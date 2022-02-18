Ithaca woman arrested for stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman in Ithaca was arrested on February 17 for an alleged stabbing, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Jessica Mccomb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly stabbing a female victim several times in the back.

The victim was evaluated by an ambulance at the scene, however, she declined further treatment. Ithaca Police say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Mccomb was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Peacock and then released on their own recognizance with a full stay-away order of protection.

