ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman has been arrested on felony charges after she allegedly stabbed another person, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Jessica McComb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested after the incident that occurred on July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, they responded to a hotel room in the 300 block of Elmira Road for a reported stabbing. After arriving, IPD says that they discovered a stabbing victim with multiple wounds as a result of a domestic incident. IPD said that the victim was transported to a regional trauma center and that they are expected to survive.

The arrest report says that McComb was located a short distance away from the crime scene, and was then arrested and charged.

She was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all class D Felonies.

McComb was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000 bail and $20,000 bond.

Jessica McComb was arrested on assault charges earlier this year after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the back several times.