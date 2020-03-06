Ithica police respond to bomb threat at Texas Roadhouse Restaurant

ITHCIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 6:13 p.m. this evening, Ithica Police Department officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant located at 721 S. Meadow St.

IPD was advised that a man made several calls to the business stating that there was a bomb inside.

The management decided to evacuate the restaurant while police investigated.

Ithica and Cornell Police Department K-9 units searched the business.

No items or areas of concern were located by the K-9 unit.

The management was notified and the police cleared the scene.

The Ithica Police Department Investigative Division is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information related to this or other crimes, please contact IPD at 607-272-3245.