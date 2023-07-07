WARREN, Pa. (WIVB) – Michael Burham, the prime suspect in the May killing of Jamestown woman Kala Hodgkin, is being chased by police once again. He escaped from a jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania, where he was facing kidnapping charges, Jamestown police said early Friday morning.

According to police, he was last seen at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday wearing a denim jacket. Jamestown police are asking people in the area to lock their doors and be vigilant.

Hodgkin died on May 11. While charges have not been filed, Burham has been called the “prime suspect” by Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. He was also wanted for rape and arson, authorities said.

After Hodgkin’s death, police say Burham kidnapped a couple from their Warren County home and drove them all the way to South Carolina. That’s where Burham was eventually caught. At the time of his escape, he was in the Pennsylvania jail to face charges related to that kidnapping. Meanwhile, authorities and prosecutors in Chautauqua County have been building their case against him.