BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday in U.S. District Court, landing her a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence.
Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intention to distribute drugs in the following amounts:
- 500 grams or more of cocaine
- 400 grams or more of fentanyl
- 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl
- 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Babcock conspired with others to sell cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin in the Jamestown area.
Her co-defendant, Jun Martinez, was arrested in mid-September after traveling out of state to acquire narcotics, they said. A search of his vehicle turned up more than 14 pounds of methamphetamine (6,359 grams), nearly 7 pounds of fentanyl (3,157 grams), and nearly 5 pounds of cocaine (2,241 grams).
It is alleged that Babcock continued to distribute the drugs while Martinez was detained. Authorities subsequently raided a Wescott Street residence that Babcock shared with Martinez and recovered drugs, paraphernalia, a ledger and more than $60,000 cash.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the bust was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, which seeks to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the country.
Babcock will be sentenced on Sept. 21. Martinez was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.