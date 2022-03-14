Jasper man arrested for burglary, stealing cash

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing hundreds of dollars from a lockbox, according to police.

New York State Police arrested Mitchell Hamilton, 30, of Jasper for allegedly breaking into a home in Hornellsville just after noon on March 11. NYSP said that Hamilton allegedly entered the home of someone he knew and stole $250 from a lockbox.

Hamilton was later located at his place of work and found to be in possession of the money, police said. The homeowner allegedly had serial numbers for the cash, which were used to identify the bills.

Hamilton was charged with 2nd-degree Burglary (a class-C felony) and held in the Steuben County Jail.