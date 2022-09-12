SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with a truck and a rock has taken a plea deal, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Craig pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment at a plea hearing today, September 12, 2022, according to the Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey.

The District Attorney said that Craig pled guilty to Aggravated Assault for using the car as a weapon, and Reckless Endangerment for not allowing the victim to call 911 to get medical help.

Craig was originally charged with criminal attempted homicide in July 2021 after police said she allegedly got into a domestic dispute with her husband, drove into him multiple times with her truck and hit him in the head with a rock.

Craig is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.