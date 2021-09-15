Jury selection begins next week in Pulteney dog control officer’s murder

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The murder trial of Sherri Ann Ballam is set to begin with jury selection on Monday, Sept. 20.

Ballam is charged for the October 2020 murder of her husband, Pulteney Dog Control Officer John Ballam, at their home on Gloades Corners Road in Pulteney.

Ballam has been charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting. District Attorney Baker says Ballam allegedly hid the gun used in her husband’s death and reported to police that he was shot during a home invasion.

Officials have not publically released any motives regarding the shooting.

In 2012, Sherri Ballam was charged with second-degree forgery, a class D felony, for allegedly altering a dog-related court order that had been issued by a Pulteney Town Court Justice.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available regarding a start date for Ballam’s trial.

