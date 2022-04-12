SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early stages of the trial have begun for a Savona man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Adam Makitra, 39, was accused in May 2021 of allegedly having sexual contact with a person under 11 years old, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told 18 News that on April 12, 2022, jury selection began for Makitra’s trial.

Makitra was charged with 1st-degree Sexual Abuse and 1st- and 2nd-degree Criminal Sexual Act. His original arrest followed an investigation into a reported child abuse presented to the Steuben County Grand Jury. He was arrested on a an active Superior Court Warrant.