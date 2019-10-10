Jury: Steuben County chiropractor engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County jury has ruled that a local chiropractor engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior against a female patient.

Attorney Christina Sonsire, who represented the victim, confirmed the jury’s findings in a civil case against Jeremiah Wright.

The civil jury found the conduct of Jeremiah Wright toward Wendi Hammond was “so shocking and outrageous that it exceeded all reasonable bounds of decency.”

The jury, however, did not find Wright’s conduct caused the victim to suffer severe damages.

Wright was previously charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse after an incident at his East First Street Office in Corning. The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office previously allowed him to plead guilty to disorderly conduct without allowing the case to go to trial.

“My client feels vindicated,” said Sonsire, a partner at the Ziff Law Firm in Elmira. “This case was never about winning money damages. My client came foreword because she felt she had a duty to report Wright’s conduct in order to protect other women.”

“My client wanted her day in court and the opportunity for people to hear her side of the story. This week she finally got that chance.”



“The jury heard what happened, and found my client’s allegation that Jeremiah Wright acted in a sexually inappropriate way toward her was truthful. That is what this case was all about. Justice has finally been served.”