K9 uncovers large drug stash during Canisteo traffic stop, three arrested

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on felony drug charges in Canisteo after K9 Dex uncovered a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, and concentrated marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, around 9:00 p.m. Canisteo Village Police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in the Village, during which the K9 located the drugs inside the vehicle.

In addition to the drugs uncovered during the stop, cash in the amount of almost $2000.00 and drug paraphernalia and packaging materials consistent with the distribution of sales.

Sean A. Kellogg, 24 of Hornell, Jack D. Hughes, 22 of Bath, and Jolynn M. Sleve of Bath, were each arrested on various felony drug charges.

Sean A. Kellogg: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Jolynn M. Sleve: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Jack D. Hughes: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The New York State Police assisted during the investigation.