HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A man from Kentucky has been arrested after an incident at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport exposed an active warrant for his arrest in Kentucky.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Sept. 2, police went to Elmira Corning Regional Airport to assist the Transportation Security Administration with a suspicious item that was found in a man’s carry-on bag.

During the investigation, police learned that Robert L. Winkfield Jr., 48, of Versailles, Kentucky, was preparing to board a flight, and while his carry-on bag was being screened, TSA found an item that appeared to be a gun in his bag. The item was then found to be a butane lighter that resembled a gun.

As the investigation continued, police learned that Winkfield had an active warrant out for his arrest that was issued by Fayette County District Court in Kentucky for Assault in the second degree.

Winkfield was processed in the Town of Horseheads Court and was placed in the Chemung County Jail. He will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date for an extradition hearing.