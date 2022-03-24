TOWANDA, P.a. (WETM) — A Bradford County man previously arrested for stealing from the Keystone Theatre last month has been arrested for two separate burglaries, according to Towanda Police.

The criminal complaint accuses Samuel Ackley, 60. of two separate incidents. Ackley is charged with breaking into a change machine at a Towanda laundromat on January 12, 2022. He is also charged with stealing a laptop and cash from local Towanda businesses office on March 16, 2022.

According to security footage given to the police by the owner of the Blue Stone Laundromat, the laundromat burglary occurred between 7:00-10:26 p.m on January 11, 2022. During this time, security camera footage allegedly showed Ackley and another man, later identified as Tyler McCormick, checking out the inside of the building. Police said the footage showed Ackley breaking into a side room and back office. According to the report, Ackley stole around $25 in loose change from the back office and a pair of keys for the laundromat.

The owner said there was $8,596.28 in damage to the change machine, office door and soap machine.

The next day, police interviewed a woman who cleans the laundromat. She told police that she and another employee saw Ackley the night before when they went to clean the laundromat. According to the woman, Ackley asked if they could exchange the quarters, but they sent him to Towanda on the Rocks to exchange them instead. The affidavit said Ackley then went to the bar around 10:30 p.m.

The same night police interviewed the woman, she said that Ackley met her at a Dandy and dropped off the laundromat keys, saying “Some guy in a green jacket and facemask gave them to me.”

On February 17, when police arrested Ackley for the Keystone Theatre burglary, the affidavit said the officer allegedly found the same hoodie, shoes and jacket that Ackley had been wearing during the laundromat burglary. On February 28, police interviewed Ackley while he was in prison, during which he admitted to the laundromat incident, according to the criminal complaint.

In a separate incident on March 14, Ackley was allegedly seen by a police officer carrying a laptop down the street. The next morning, police received a report about a laptop stolen and cash from a chiropractor’s office and the Bradford County Tourism Agency on 1 Washington St. According to the affidavit, security camera footage showed Ackley placing the laptop in an alley behind a Dandy after seeing Towanda Police.

Police went to Ackley’s house to arrest him in connection with the burglary on 1 Washington St. The affidavit said that they repeatedly knocked to no answer. Police were eventually let in by the occupants of the apartment who stated that Ackley was still there and was last seen in the living room. After a search of the apartment, Ackley was found hiding under the kitchen sink. He was placed into custody and removed from the residence.

Police questioned the other residents about a Dell laptop found in Ackley’s apartment that had been stolen from the Bradford County Tourist Promotion on 1 Washington St. According to the report they said that Ackley had brought it back and asked them to reset it. The computer was recovered and had the same identifying numbers on it listed by the victim.

Between the two incidents, Ackley was charged with three counts of felony Burglary, five counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, five counts of Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Criminal Mischief and one count of Criminal Trespass. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30 at 9:00 a.m.