Kimani Meadow murder conviction upheld

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The conviction of Kimani Meadow, the Elmira man found guilty of murder, has been upheld by the Third Department of the New York State Appellate Court.

Meadow was convicted for killing and dumping the body of 33-year-old Robyn Roper in December 2016 on Draht Hill Road.

Meadow is serving 25 years to life in prison and is appealing the latest verdict.

Meadow’s appeal is expected to be heard in March 2020.

Meadow was also convicted of attempted murder, assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, in connection to a 2016 shooting on John Street in Elmira.