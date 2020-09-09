Kitten killed after being thrown from a car in Horseheads, reward offered

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A kitten was killed after being thrown out the window of a moving car on Aug. 31 on Route 13, according to the Elmira Animal Control and Shelter.

Animal Control says that the incident happened between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the midpoint between the two roundabouts. The kitten was “hurled” at the windshield of an on-coming car, which had to swerve into the shoulder.

The Elmira Animal Control and Shelter is offering a $500 reward for the first tip that leads to prosecution and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control Officer Craig Spencer at 607-737-5767.