KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Knoxville man has been arrested after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in his home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield, Sheldon H. Wood, of Knoxville, is facing drug possession charges after his daughter and her husband found marijuana and drug paraphernalia when cleaning out his home in Deerfield Township.

As stated in the affidavit, Wood’s daughter and husband reported finding a “significant amount of marijuana/drug paraphernalia” when they went to clean his home on Sept. 19. The two reported going to clean the home upon Wood’s request so that it could be sold. As Wood’s Power of Attorney, his daughter is the only one who has access to the home besides him.

While they were at the home cleaning, the two found multiple jars filled with marijuana, scales, and other drug paraphernalia in the downstairs portion. After going upstairs, the two found a grow lamp, several more jars of marijuana, potting soil, plastic over the windows and more paraphernalia.

On Sept. 20, police obtained a search warrant and searched the home where they found and took 40 mason jars containing marijuana, 14 orange medicine containers containing marijuana seeds, one silver scale, two packs of ultra-thin zig-zags, three glass smoking devices, three metal smoking devices and three metal/wood smoking devices. The overall weight of marijuana seized from the jars came to approximately 366 grams.

Wood has been charged with one count of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, a felony; three counts of Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, for the various tools and instruments found in his home, and one count of Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a grade 2 misdemeanor.