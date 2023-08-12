LACEYVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Tuscarora Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, officers arrived at a Creek Road home around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, after receiving a call about two deceased individuals. Police say they believe Julio L. Cruz used a gun to kill Fay Ann Minier, his longtime girlfriend, before using it to kill himself.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating these deaths. The investigation is in the preliminary stages, pending autopsies and confirmations of death by the Bradford County Coroner.

The state police say there is no threat to the community at this time.