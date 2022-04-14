LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested and released after he allegedly broke into a Lansing bank with a baseball bat, threatened employees, spat on deputies, and damaged a patrol car.

Dusty Townsend, 31, was arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office on April 12 after Deputies responded to reports of a man breaking the door to the Triphammer Road Key Bank with a metal baseball bat and “acting irate”. By the time Deputies arrived at the bank, bystanders said that Townsend had fled on foot after wielding the bat, damaging a hand sanitizer dispenser, and threatening employees with harm, the arrest report said.

Deputies later located Townsend running with the bat on Graham Road in Lansing and detained him. While in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said Townsend allegedly kicked and spit on several Deputies and damaged a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Townsend was charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges:

2 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (class-E felony)

2nd-degree Menacing (class-A misdemeanor)

4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (class-A misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (class-A misdemeanor)

Obstructing Governmental Administration (class-A misdemeanor)

3 counts of 2nd-degree Harassment (violation)

Townsend was sent to centralized arraignment and later released on probation by the order of the judge.