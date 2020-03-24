Large amounts of drugs found mailed to Elmira prison

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Over four pounds of Synthetic Marijuana, commonly known as K2, and Suboxone was seized from packages mailed to three inmates at the maximum security prison.

On Tuesday, March 17, an officer working in the package room was processing a package shipped to an inmate. The officer noticed a can of collard greens that looked suspicious. He opened the can and noticed a chemical smell and a green leafy substance inside the can. The officer opened four additional cans and they all contained the same green leafy substance.

The green leafy substance was tested and tested positive for Synthetic Marijuana. Collectively it weighed 3.9 pounds. The drugs, which were mailed from Kentucky, were seized as evidence.

On Friday, March 20, officers were processing two packages mailed to two inmates. Both packages were mailed from the same address. The officers examined the packages and found small white bags containing a green leafy substance inside bag of gummy candies. In addition there were orange paper strips in the white bags.

The items were tested and tested positive for Synthetic Marijuana and Suboxone. Combined, there were 50 grams of Synthetic Marijuana and 50 strips of Suboxone. The drugs, which were mailed from the Bronx, were seized as evidence.

“Even as the state and the entire nation has basically come to a halt with the Covid-19 crisis, inmates continue to attempt to get contraband into the prisons,” said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President. “Our members are on the front line like other first responders and health care professionals and they continue to do their job with professionalism and integrity. They should be commended for their dedication.”