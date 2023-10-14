DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Lawrenceville man was arrested after being pulled over while driving a stolen car.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Adam Putman, 39, was arrested on Sept. 1 after being pulled over for a traffic violation. An investigation revealed that the Nissan Versa Putman was driving had been stolen out of Corning. Police also found methamphetamine and marijuana in Putman’s possession.

Putman was charged with receiving stolen property (a third-degree felony), use/possession of drug paraphernalia (a misdemeanor), and intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered (a misdemeanor).

Putman is currently being held at the Tioga County Prison on $15,000 bail.