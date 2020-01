TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a license plate that was stolen off a vehicle in North Towanda Township.

According to police, the plate KRB3430 was removed from a 2018 Nissan Sentra on Jan. 6 around 8:00 a.m.

The plate was taken in the vicinity of US Highway 6 and Hillcrest Drive in Bradford County.

Anyone who sees the plate or has any information on its disappearance