Lindley man indicted, arrested for allegedly selling narcotics

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lindley man for allegedly possessing and selling narcotics.

Raymond Smith, 65, was arrested on November 11 after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Bath Police of reported narcotic sales in Lindley.

Deputies said that Smith allegedly possessed at least half an ounce or more of a narcotic and then sold narcotics on at least one occasion.

He was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury for fifth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (both class-D felonies).

Smith was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail pending a bail hearing in the County Court.