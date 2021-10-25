Lindley man arrested for rape, sexual contact against a child

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Jonathan Poyneer, 44, was arrested by Horseheads Police and New York State Police following a one-year criminal investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Poyneer was arrested for two counts of second degree rape, first degree sexual assault, criminal sex act in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as one count of Course of Sexual Contact against a Child in the Second Degree, Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Poyneer was remanded to the Chemung County Jail. Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore tells 18 News Poyneer’s arrest stemmed from a recent indictment.

