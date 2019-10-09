Lindley man arrested while sleeping in hotel parking lot with heroin

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Lindley man was arrested in Horseheads Tuesday night after State Police found him sleeping in a parking lot with a box of heroin.

The manager of the Fairfield Inn in Horseheads contact police about a man sleeping in a Jeep in the hotel parking lot.

State Police say the vehicle owner, 28-year-old Jeffrey Johnson, had an active warrant from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Police found a box containing heroin and a hypodermic needle in the front seat of the vehicle, which was out of registration.

Johnson was taken to the Horseheads State Police barrack and was turned over to the Steuben County Sheriff on the warrant.