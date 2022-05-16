LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lindley man was arrested last week after he physically resisted his arrest, spat on deputies, and damaged a patrol vehicle, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Embree, 28, of Lindley N.Y was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that occurred on May 12, 2022, after police went to his residence on an active arrest warrant.

The arrest document states that Embree started to physically resist while being escorted to the police vehicle. He allegedly requested another person at the scene to take the deputies’ guns and shoot them.

After he was put into the police vehicle, Embree allegedly kicked out a window of the vehicle, exited the window, and spat on deputies when taken back into custody.

Embree was charged with Escape in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Making Terroristic Threats, Resisting arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of $500 bail.