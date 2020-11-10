Lindley woman charged with burglary

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Miranda Gilbert-Smalt, 23, was arrested after an investigation into a report of a person damaging property and breaking into a residence on River Road in the Town of Lindley.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Gilbert-Smalt allegedly “entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling on River Road and damaged property in the dwelling” and also “damaged a vehicle and other property outside the dwelling.”

Gilbert-Smalt was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a class D Felony and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony.

She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in the Town of Lindley Court at a later date.