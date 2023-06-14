LISLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lisle woman and her young son were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

New York State Police found the body of a 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son around 3 p.m. at a residence in the Town of Lisle after responding to a 911 call. Police say a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman intentionally killed her son before taking her own life.

The victims have not been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.