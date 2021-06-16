Local bail fail criminal sentenced to 11 years in state prison

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The 21-year-old Corning man who shined a bright light on major flaws to New York State’s bail reform law is headed to state prison.

Kyle Horton has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker. This comes after Horton pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, grand larceny, intimidating a witness and a host of other charges.

Horton was arrested and released several times last year due to bail reform. Following a June 2020 sledgehammer attack, he was finally held at the Steuben County Jail—where a few months later, he assaulted a corrections officer while exiting his cell.