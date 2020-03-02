Local contractor arrested by State Police for grand larceny

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Cervoni, a contractor for CB Renovations, was arrested by New York State Police and indicted for grand larceny in the third degree and seven counts of issuing a bad check.

Cervoni was indicted on Friday, Feb. 27 on the eight charges in Chemung County Court.

Cervoni was previously arrested in December 2019 for grand larceny after an alleged victim claimed that she hired Cervoni to do work on her home but he never did any work after receiving a $3,800 check.

