Local man charged with burglary

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – An Elmira man is facing a burglary charge in connection to a burglary in the Heights, according to Elmira Heights police.

Police releasing the following information in the case.

On August 21, 2020 the Elmira Heights Police were dispatched to a Burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Oakwood Avenue. A resident reported that a subject had entered his garage and stolen his bicycle. EHPD assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office located the subject a short distance away and he was arrested.

Charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree was Jerry B. White, age 21 of Sycamore Street, Elmira. White was released on an appearance ticket per Bail reform laws and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office on a warrant they had for him on Petit Larceny.

White was also found to be in possession of another stolen bicycle from Elmira Heights on 08/13/2020. The furtherance of that charge was turned over to Elmira Police, as he was found in possession in the City of Elmira.

On 08/16/2020 White was found to be operating yet a 3rd stolen bike which was recovered by EHPD. The complainant in that report did not wish to pursue charges and the bike was returned to the owner.

A. Rick Churches

Chief of Police

Elmira Heights Police Department