ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Hoodak has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for stealing more than $6000 with a forged check in March of this year.

According to the indictment, Hoodak stole $6346 from Evans Roofing Company and deposited it into his account using a forged check on March 5.

Hoodak was indicted with Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.