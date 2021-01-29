Local man sentenced after allegedly taking $30,000 from a business

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Zachary Hawley, 22, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of two years for theft of services, a felony of the third degree, and tampering with records, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office says that Hawley was involved in the scheme from August 2019 to January 2020.

Hawley was wanted by Athens Township Police in June 2020 after he failed to appear for a scheduled surrender. Police say Hawley took nearly $30,000 from a local business and had fled the area.