Local Steelworkers union leader pleads guilty to embezzlement

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Brian Arnold, 49, of Pine City, NY, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. to embezzlement of union funds.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Arnold was originally arrested in October 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that the defendant served as Financial Secretary with Steelworkers Local Union 104M, which represents approximately 75 workers at Anchor Glass Container Corporation, from September 2015 to August 2018.

As the financial secretary, Arnold was responsible for collecting dues checks, recording all receipts, maintaining receipts and disbursement records, writing and signing checks, and preparing an accurate account of all money received and paid out to report monthly to the union membership.

Between April 2016 and August 2018, Arnold embezzled $33,224.15 in union funds. The defendant made unauthorized purchases with the union’s debit card; made unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the union’s checking account; and wrote unauthorized checks to himself from the union’s checking account.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the US Department of Labor, Office of Labor Management Standards (OLMS) Buffalo Office, under the direction of the Boston-Buffalo District Office, District Director Jonathan Russo.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 10, 2020, before Judge Geraci.