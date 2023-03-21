ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Lockwood man is going to prison after he was convicted of a criminal sex act and child endangerment, according to the Chemung County District Attorney.

Thomas Cundy, 62, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision cor 1st-degree Criminal Sex Act by forcible compulsion. He will also have to register as a sex offender. Running concurrent to his 12-year sentence, he was also sentenced to one year in prison for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The DA’s release said that Cundy “engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion” between from November 1-21, 2021. He also acted in a way that was physically, morally, and mentally dangerous to a child under 17 between June 19, 2018 and June 19, 2019.

Cundy was arrested in February 2022 and convicted in December 2022.