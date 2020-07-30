Lockwood woman arrested on drug charges

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Alaina Mancini of Lockwood was arrested on multiple drug charges after Chemung County Sheriff Deputies allegedly found a variety of drugs following a tip.

Mancini was arrested on July 28 when deputies responded to the Dandy Mini Mart on Gee Street in Van Etten. Deputies allegedly located Methamphetamine, Marihuana, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride – a schedule 3 narcotic, Clonazepam – a schedule 4 narcotic, several Hypodermic Needles, and

suspected Heroin.

Mancini has been charged with for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances in

the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, a Violation

of the New York State Penal law.

She was processed and released on an appearance ticket, directing her to appear in the Town of Van Etten Court on a later date.