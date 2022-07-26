CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman couple has been arrested after they allegedly falsified business records in relation to buying a property in the town of Chemung, according to State Police out of Horseheads.

According to State Police out of Horseheads, Lawanda Brown, 40, and Paul Brown, 42, falsified business records for a property on 228 Rotary Road in the town of Chemung.

State Police said that the couple believed that the owner of the property died, and they filed forged paperwork. According to Police, the paperwork they filed stated that the property was given to them by the deceased.

State Police said that property was actually sold years ago to a person from New Jersey. The couple was arrested on July 23, 2022, and charged with several felonies.

Lawanda was charged with Conspiracy in the 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree (Property Value greater than $50,000), Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree, Falisfy Business Records in the 1st Degree, and False Instrument in the 1st Degree (Intent to Defraud).

Paul was charged with Conspiracy in the 4th Degree. Both were processed and released on their own recognizance.