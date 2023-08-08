LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman man has pled guilty to a charge related to dealing methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, Robert J. Fairbanks, Jr., 58, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2022, after officers from the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team searched his home. Police found about 1,449 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, $3,961 in cash, a 12-gauge shotgun, and 29 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in Fairbanks’s Lowman home.

Fairbanks pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 8 before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. This charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $1 million fine.

The investigation that led to Fairbanks’ arrest and conviction was conducted by the New York State Police Department, the Elmira Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

His sentencing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 before Judge Siragusa.