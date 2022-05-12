LYCOMING TYP, Pa. (WETM) – A Lycoming Township man was arrested, Thursday morning, for multiple counts of sexual abuse against children. He was found in a trailer that police had obtained a search warrant for.

Allen Lee Kulip Jr., 49, was arrested on May 12, by Old Lycoming Township Police after a search warrant

was executed at his trailer in Lycoming Township, according to police.

Old Lycoming Township Police said they showed up to the trailer in Lycoming Township with a search warrant for a search and seize of electronic devices that possibly contained evidence of sexual abuse of children. According to police, there was no answer at the door when officials arrived.

After announcing their presence, police said they forced their way into the trailer and found Kulip Jr. inside.

He was taken into custody on two felony arrest warrants for offenses involving sexual abuse of children and indecent assault. The incidents allegedly involve two separate minor victim children.

Kulip Jr. was charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of unlawful contact with a minor involving Victim #1. He was also charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children, 2 counts of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure involving Victim #2.

Electronic devices were seized from the trailer and will be sent away for forensic examination.

Kulip Jr. was processed at the Lycoming County Central Processing Facility and subsequently arraigned in front of District Magisterial Judge Solomon. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison with no bail. Kulip Jr. has a prior conviction for escape and ties to New Mexico.