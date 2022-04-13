MAINESBURG, Pa. (WETM) – A Mainesburg teen has been charged after he allegedly “pushed his grandmother’s face” during a verbal argument.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield, Troopers responded to a domestic incident at a home on Dewey Hill Road in Sullivan Township early in the morning on April 11. The arrest report said that a 17-year-old boy was arguing with his grandmother about his girlfriend spending the night.

During the argument, police said the boy then pushed his grandmother’s face with an open hand. Police later located the boy at a friend’s house and interviewed him.

Police said the teen will be cited for Harassment.