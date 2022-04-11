SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Timothy Waite, who allegedly sexually assaulted two boys under 13, one of whom was under five years old, took a plea deal in court today and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Waite accepted the plea deal in Bradford County Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Indecent Assault, a Misdemeanor. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

Waite allegedly touched two boys and made them touch him inappropriately multiple times six to seven years ago. According to the criminal complaint and affidavit from a Sayre Borough Police Officer, the Police Department received the complaint from Bradford County Children and Youth in August 2021.