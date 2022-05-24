BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested two individuals from Bath on separate charges, a man for allegedly trespassing and a woman for allegedly falsifying business records.

John E. Roe, 55, was arrested on May 23, 2022, for allegedly entering a residence without permission. The police report says that the arrest stems from an investigation that began in early May of 2022.

After consulting with Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, Jessica Monahan, 40, was charged for allegedly providing false information to State Police.

In the report, police did not release how the two incidents were connected.

Roe was charged with Criminal Trespassing in the 2nd Degree and Monahan with Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd Degree.