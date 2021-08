BINGHAMTON, NY – Yet another man has been arrested for traveling to the Binghamton area in the hopes of having sex with a young girl.

The U-S Attorney’s Office says 75 year-old Robert Hardin of Michigan was arrested when he arrived at a predetermined rendezvous point near Binghamton on Tuesday.

Investigators say Hardin had made the arrangement with an undercover cop posing as the mother of a 10 year-old girl available for a sexual encounter.