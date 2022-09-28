CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Police arrested a man early this morning after he stole from a local business, damaged a school bus occupied with middle school students, and fought with police causing one officer to be taken to the hospital.

Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning, September 28 after members of the Corning Police Department were dispatched to Walnut St. and Denison Parkway in Corning for reports that a man had entered a business and stolen merchandise.

According to Police, Kane left the business and then attacked a nearby school bus with middle school students onboard. Corning Police said that Kane caused $5,000 worth of damage to the bus before the driver was able to take evasive action and drive away from the scene.

Kane then threw a brick through a passing vehicle’s windshield, then fled east on Denison Parkway to the intersection of Cedar Street and Denison Parkway where he entered another business and damaged property, according to police.

Police said that Kane exited the business and was confronted by members of the Corning Police Department. According to Police, Kane verbally challenged the Police officers and announced that he was going to resist arrest. As Officers attempted to arrest him, Kane physically fought with the officers causing one member of the Corning Police Department to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said that Kane is currently homeless but originally is from Elmhurst, N.Y. Kane allegedly told police that he was originally from Ireland and that his intent was to get on a bus to New York City and then flee the State when he gets released from jail.

Kane was charged with:

Assault in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a class E Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest, a class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor

Kane was taken to the Corning Police Department for processing and taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Kane was arrested by New York State Police earlier this week on September 26, 2022, for assaulting a high school student cashier at the Tops Market in Corning. For the incident, he was charged with 3rd-degree Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief.